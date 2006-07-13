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Modal Title

News

Establishment of Indirect Associated Company, Sichuan Zhixin CapitaLand Co., Ltd.

13 Jul 2006 Back

The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.


Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 52,813 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 55,182 bytes)
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