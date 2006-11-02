News
Despatch of Exit Offer Letter in relation to the Voluntary Delisting of Raffles Holdings Limited
The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.
Attachments
- Attachment 1 (Size: 77,710 bytes)
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.
Attachments