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Global

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News

Despatch of Exit Offer Letter in relation to the Voluntary Delisting of Raffles Holdings Limited

02 Nov 2006 Back

The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.


Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 77,710 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 77,710 bytes)
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