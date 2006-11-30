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About Us
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Media
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Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

Level of Acceptance of the Exit Offer

30 Nov 2006 Back

The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.


Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 74,784 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 74,784 bytes)
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