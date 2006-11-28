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News

Capital Reduction by Indirect Associated Company, China Club Investment Pte Ltd

28 Nov 2006 Back

The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.


Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 55,453 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 55,453 bytes)
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