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Global

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News

Increase in Issued and Paid-up Share Capital of CapitaRetail China Trust Management Limited

23 Oct 2006 Back

The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.


Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 50,857 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 50,857 bytes)
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