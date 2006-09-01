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About Us
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Global

English

Modal Title

News

Interest in CapitaCommercial Trust and CapitaMall Trust

01 Sep 2006 Back

The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.


Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 59,400 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 59,400 bytes)
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