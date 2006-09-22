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News

Divestment of stake in Premier Health Corporation (M) Sdn Bhd

22 Sep 2006 Back

The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.


Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 53,359 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 55,716 bytes)
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