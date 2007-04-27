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Global

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News

Results of the Annual General Meeting and the Extraordinary General Meeting held on 27 April 2007

27 Apr 2007 Back

The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.


Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 50,580 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 52,937 bytes)
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