News
Clarification on Press Reports
With reference to the report in the Straits Times today "CapitaLand to take stake in $4.5b Russian logistics project" and the report in the Business Times today "CapitaLand makes big foray into Russia", CapitaLand wishes to clarify that its MOU with Eurasia Logistics Limited is non legally binding. CapitaLand would like to draw the attention to its press release issued via SGXNET yesterday which states that "As the MOU is non legally binding, the parties will be working towards signing a definitive agreement for CapitaLand's investment in Eurasia Logistics, subject to due diligence and agreement on detailed terms and terms." CapitaLand will make a further announcement upon the signing of the definitive agreement.