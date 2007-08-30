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About Us
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Global

English

Modal Title

News

Sale of stake in Savu Properties Ltd

30 Aug 2007 Back

The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.


Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 67,656 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 69,809 bytes)
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