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News

Dissolution of indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, Star Assets Property Limited

21 Aug 2007 Back

The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.


Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 51,734 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 54,016 bytes)
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