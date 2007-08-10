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News

Conditional joint venture agreement to develop residential site in Ho Chi Minh City

10 Aug 2007 Back

The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.


Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 701,376 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 701,376 bytes)
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