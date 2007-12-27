CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

Establishment of indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, Kaimao (Beijing) Investment & Consulting Co., Ltd

27 Dec 2007 Back
The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.


Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 37,282 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 37,282 bytes)
Back to top