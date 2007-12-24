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Modal Title

News

Establishment of indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, Gain 888 Investments Pte Ltd

24 Dec 2007 Back
The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 17,124 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 17,124 bytes)
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