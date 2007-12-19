CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

Central Hill Limited, company in members' voluntary liquidation

19 Dec 2007 Back
The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 51,478 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 51,478 bytes)
Back to top