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Modal Title

News

Acquisition of 90% stake in Beijing Rising Harmony Real Estate Development Co., Ltd

14 Dec 2007 Back
The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 56,193 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 56,193 bytes)
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