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News

Increase in registered capital of indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, Chengdu Raffles Industry Co., Ltd

11 Dec 2007 Back
The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 85,488 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 85,488 bytes)
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