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News

Disposal of entire stake in associated company, Alpine Return Sdn Bhd

31 Jan 2007 Back

The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.


Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 57,370 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 57,370 bytes)
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