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News

CapitaMall Trust SGX - Date of Release of 2006 Full Year Financial Results

17 Jan 2007 Back

The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.


Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 56,409 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 58,636 bytes)
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