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News

Divestment of indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, CapitaRetail China Developments (B) Pte Ltd

15 Jan 2007 Back

The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.


Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 58,410 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 60,667 bytes)
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