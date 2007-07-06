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Global

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Modal Title

News

Increase in issued and paid-up share capital of Augite Pte Ltd

06 Jul 2007 Back

The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.


Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 52,005 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 54,288 bytes)
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