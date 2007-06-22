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About Us
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Global

English

Modal Title

News

Acquisition of the Remaining 60% stake in CapitaLand ILEC One Pte Ltd

22 Jun 2007 Back

The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.


Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 54,488 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 56,776 bytes)
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