News
Clarification of Business Times report
With reference to the report in the Business Times today "CapitaLand to launch new India, China property funds this year", CapitaLand wishes to confirm that it is planning to launch two more property funds this year that will invest in India and China with initial funds of S$500 million each. These funds will be in addition to the eleven private equity funds and five listed REITs which CapitaLand currently manages. Over the last five years, CapitaLand has launched at least two funds each year. The new funds are in line with CapitaLand's previously announced strategy of growing its existing REITs and private equity funds while originating new ones in new markets to meet investor demand, with overseas growth efforts focused on China, Thailand, Vietnam and India. The setting up of the two property funds in India and China are still at a preliminary stage and more details will be announced when the two funds are launched.
By the end of the year, CapitaLand envisages that its assets under management could hit S$17 billion to S$18 billion, a target which it has previously disclosed in its briefing on the announcement of its Financial Year 2006 results on 14 February 2007. Slides from the briefing were also issued via SGXNET on the same day.
In line with the growth in its fund management business, CapitaLand hopes that the contribution of the business to its financial performance will grow accordingly. The report quotes CapitaLand's President and CEO, Mr Liew Mun Leong, as saying that he hoped the group would eventually generate 15-20 per cent of its pre-tax profit from its fund management business, up from the less than 10 per cent contribution it makes now. CapitaLand wishes to clarify that the projection by Mr Liew is a longer term goal that CapitaLand is working towards.