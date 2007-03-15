CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

Increase of interest in CapitaRetail Japan Fund Private Limited

15 Mar 2007 Back

The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.


Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 62,243 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 64,545 bytes)
Back to top