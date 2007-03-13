CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

Increase in issued and paid-up share capital of Somerset Land Pte Ltd and Somerset Capital Pte Ltd

13 Mar 2007 Back

The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.


Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 52,259 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 54,537 bytes)
Back to top