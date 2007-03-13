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Global

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News

Acquisition of a one-third stake in East Asia Satellite Television (Holdings) Limited

13 Mar 2007 Back

The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.


Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 57,166 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 59,418 bytes)
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