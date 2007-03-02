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News

Subscription of shares in Satyam Mall Management Company Private Limited

02 Mar 2007 Back

The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.


Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 53,693 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 56,068 bytes)
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