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About Us
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Global

English

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News

Request for Trading Halt

25 May 2007 Back

The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.


Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 87,994 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 87,994 bytes)
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