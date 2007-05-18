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About Us
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Global

English

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News

Sale of unit in residential development project to an interested person

18 May 2007 Back

The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.


Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 54,146 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 54,146 bytes)
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