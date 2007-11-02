CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

Disposal of indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, Central Union Limited

02 Nov 2007 Back

The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.


Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 55,408 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 55,408 bytes)
Back to top