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News

Increase in paid-up share capital of indirect subsidiary, CapitaLand India Private Limited

30 Oct 2007 Back

The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.


Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 52,147 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 52,147 bytes)
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