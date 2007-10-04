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Clarification with reference to The Economic Times dated 4 October 2007
With reference to The Economic Times article entitled "CapitaLand all set to form 50:50 JV with DS Kulkarni" dated 4 October 2007, CapitaLand would like to state the following:
"CapitaLand is currently sourcing for various opportunities in India. In the course of our business dealings, we will have discussions with various interested parties. We will make the necessary announcements at the appropriate time if there are any firm developments."