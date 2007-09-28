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Global

English

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News

Reduction of interest in Malaysia Commercial Development Fund Pte Ltd

28 Sep 2007 Back

The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.


Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 56,572 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 56,572 bytes)
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