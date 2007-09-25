CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

Establishment of indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, CapitaRetail India Fund Management Pte Ltd

25 Sep 2007 Back

The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.


Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 51,176 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 51,176 bytes)
Back to top