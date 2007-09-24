CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

Completion of sale of stake in Savu Properties Ltd

24 Sep 2007 Back

The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.


Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 50,022 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 50,022 bytes)
Back to top