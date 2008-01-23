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News

Ascott Residence Trust - "(1) Unaudited Results For The Year Ended 31 December 2007; (2) Art's Fy2007 Unitholders' Distribution Increases 83%; (3) Notice Of Books Closure and Distribution Payment Date; And (4) Asset Valuation"

23 Jan 2008 Back

CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited ("ARTML"), the manager of Ascott Residence Trust, has today issued announcements and a news release on the above matters. For details, please refer to the announcements and news release posted by ARTML on the SGX website www.sgx.com.sg.

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