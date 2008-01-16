News
CapitaRetail China Trust - "(1) Unaudited Financial Statement And Distribution Announcement For The Period Ended 31 December 2007; And (2) CRCT's Fourth Quarter Distribution Exceeds Forecast By 9.1%"
CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaRetail China Trust Management Limited ("CRCTML"), the manager of CapitaRetail China Trust, has today issued an announcement and a news release on the above matters. For details, please refer to the announcement and news release posted by CRCTML on the SGX website www.sgx.com.sg.