News
Clarification To OCBC Investment Research Report Titled "Market Pulse"
We wish to comment on the report titled "Market Pulse" published by OCBC Investment Research today which was reported by several media. The report stated the following: (A) "The key question is why takeover offer for TAG. We postulate a few possibilities. One can be seen in the last results of the two groups. We estimate that CapLand's profit (excluding exceptional items) at about S$34m and we further estimate that TAG's contribution was about S$23m, so TAG is an important contributor to CapLand's organic earnings. TAG's rise in importance to earnings is partly due to the massive divestment program that CapLand has undertaken over the past 7 years." (B) "Another possibility is that it enables CapLand to use TAG as a vehicle to park all its residential assets (including recent en-bloc land bank and residential assets in China). TAG would then eventually divest its development to Ascott Residence Trust (ART) not dissimilar to the recent Wilkie Edge transaction between CapLand, TAG and ART." On (A), we wish to point out that for the 9 months to September 2007, CapitaLand recorded a PATMI of S$2.1bn. Stripping away unrealised fair value gains of S$650.6m (resulting from FRS40 accounting treatment), PATMI would have been S$1.4bn. The Ascott Group (TAG)'s PATMI contribution of S$88m to CapitaLand's PATMI for the 9 months to September 2007 represented approximately 6% of CapitaLand's total PATMI for the same period. If all exceptional gains were excluded (i.e. fair value gains and portfolio gains), TAG's PATMI contribution to CapitaLand's PATMI would be about 3% for the 9 months period to September 2007. CapitaLand's PATMI for the 3 months to September 2007 as reported to the SGX was S$563.9m. The $34m as stated in the report is therefore not representative of CapitaLand's profit for the 3 months to September 2007. The S$23m stated in the report as TAG's contribution was also not computed on the same basis as the S$34m stated for CapitaLand. On point (B), there is an error in the reference to the recent Wilkie Edge transaction. CapitaLand sold Wilkie Edge's serviced residences component to The Ascott Group with the approval of the latter's shareholders. The serviced residences development is now solely owned by TAG. ART was not a party to the transaction.