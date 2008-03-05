News
Notice Of A Director's (Including A Director Who Is A Substantial Shareholder) Interest And Change In Interest
|Part I
|1.
|Date of notice to issuer
|05/03/2008
|2.
|Name of Director
|Hsuan Owyang
|3.
|Notice Type
|Notice of a Director's (including a director who is a substantial shareholder) Interest and Change in Interest.
|Part II
|1.
|Date of change of Shareholding
|03/03/2008
|2.
|Name of Registered Holder
|Hsuan Owyang
|3.
|Circumstance(s) giving rise to the interest or change in interest
|# Others
Vesting of restricted shares awarded under the contingent award on 28 February 2007 pursuant to CapitaLand Limited Restricted Stock Plan.
|4.
|Information relating to shares held in the name of the Registered Holder
|
|Part III - Not Required
|Part IV
|1.
|Holdings of Director, including direct and deemed interest :
|