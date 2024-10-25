CapitaLand's Global Sustainability Innovation Platform
Launched in 2020, the CapitaLand Sustainability X Challenge (CSXC) is a global platform to advance innovation and collaboration in sustainability within the urban environment. Through the CSXC, CapitaLand aims to source for emerging solutions/technologies globally to solve sustainability challenges impacting our business and accelerate our progress to meet our sustainability targets.
As one of Asia’s largest diversified real estate groups, CapitaLand places sustainability at the core of everything we do. We believe in growing our business in a sustainable manner to create long-term value for our investors and improve the economic and social well-being of our communities.
Join our global urban environment-focused innovation challenge
The built environment is responsible for about 42% of annual global CO2 emissions (source: Architecture 2030). We must rethink the way we design, build and operate within our urban environment to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement to keep global temperature rise well below 2°C, striving for 1.5°C, compared to pre-industrial levels, combating climate change and ensuring the well-being of the community. We need to collaborate as one to develop ground-breaking solutions that are innovative, scalable and impactful.
We live in unprecedented times where multiple forces are creating complex social, economic and environmental challenges. The role of business in helping to solve these problems and create positive impact has never been more important. Take the challenge and pave the way for sustainability in the urban environment.
Challenge Details
BUILD
CHALLENGE DESCRIPTION
On-Site Clean Energy
On-site clean energy presents an opportunity for building owners to diversify their energy sources and minimise carbon emission. Clean energy can be generated from waste heat recovery, solar thermal collection, photovoltaic panels, wind turbines, etc.
While technological advancements have raised standards on safety and performance, not all solutions can be cost effectively deployed at all locations due to varying reasons (e.g., minimum system size for deployment, low solar irradiance).
Reduced Energy Consumption
Low-energy buildings are characterised by energy-efficient design and systems that provide high standards of occupant comfort at low energy consumption. A combination of passive strategies (e.g., solar shading, natural ventilation, daylighting), active strategies (e.g., energy efficient HVAC, energy efficient artificial lighting), and energy management (e.g., building automation, smart control, and plug-load management) can be adopted to significantly reduce an existing building energy consumption. However, not all solutions can be effectively deployed at an existing building given its site constraints.
CapitaLand seeks innovations and technologies that can push the boundaries of on-site clean energy generation or energy efficiency in buildings as we strive towards super-low energy and beyond the highest rating in national green building standards across the globe in an efficient, effective commercially viable, and safe manner considering the limited space for deployment within our existing assets.
PAIN POINTS
A.01 Limited space for on-site installation at existing building and competing use of said limited space (e.g., urban farming versus solar panel installation)
A.02 Limited availability of renewable energy sources at certain properties (e.g., properties in urbanised area might have limited opportunity for wind power or thermal power)
A.03 Limited cost effective and efficient technologies to harness renewable energy
A.04 Costly to further improve energy efficiency of assets that are already fairly energy efficient (e.g., buildings that have already attained national level green ratings)
A.05 Existing portfolio of buildings with different HVAC systems (e.g., buildings with mixture of centralised and split units, buildings with only split units) and varied building management systems
A.06 Existing portfolio of buildings in various stages of energy efficiency
A.07 Limited opportunities to improve energy efficiency due to site constraints (e.g., age of the asset, legacy plantroom, legacy building systems, etc.)
A.08 Hard to achieve optimal indoor thermal comfort conditions due to varying weather conditions, layouts, occupancy and individual thermal comfort preference
SOLUTION REQUIREMENTS
We seek solutions for on-site clean energy generation and reduced energy consumption for the portfolio of CapitaLand's assets that meet the relevant following requirements::
- Occupant experience - occupants' comfort and experience in the building are not compromised
- Small installation footprint - suitable for installation within limited space available in our existing properties
- Carbon reduction - measurable reduction in carbon emission
- Cost efficient - strong financial benefits relative to its cost
- Measurable and trackable - clear calculation methods of energy consumption and auditable data
- Relative ease of implementation - implemented with minimal disruption to business operations
- Ready to pilot - at least Technological Readiness Level 8 with proof of implementation
OPPORTUNITY AREAS
Opportunity areas include but are not limited to:
- Recovery of waste heat
- Building integrated solar PV or modular PV panels of high-capacity output or co-location of solar PV with rooftop farming
- Best in class energy efficient solutions that optimise heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning (HVAC) and lighting
- Efficient energy management
CHALLENGE DESCRIPTION
Water scarcity and poor access to potable water have driven building owners to search for alternate sustainable source of water. Greywater can be reclaimed for reuse. Rainwater can also be harvested and treated for higher value usage. However, integration of such alternate water supplies into existing properties typically require significant retrofitting of pipes and storage systems.
CapitaLand would like to explore innovative solutions and technologies to optimise the use of water and maximise alternative sources of water while taking into consideration the existing piping and infrastructure in our existing buildings
PAIN POINTS
B.01 Limited space for water storage and additional treatment in existing buildings
B.02 Difficult and costly to install additional water piping system for alternate water sources (e.g., recycled greywater, treated rainwater) or challenging regulatory requirements
SOLUTION REQUIREMENTS
We seek solutions to reduce the water footprint of CapitaLand's properties that meet the following requirements:
- Ease of integration in existing buildings - collection, piping, and treatment of water without major retrofit works
- Small installation footprint - suitable for installation within limited space available in our existing properties
- Cost efficient - strong financial benefits relative to its cost
- Energy efficient/low carbon - low carbon footprint and consume reasonable amount of energy
- Ready to pilot - at least Technological Readiness Level 8 with proof of implementation
OPPORTUNITY AREAS
Opportunity areas include but are not limited to:
- Water efficiency measures
- Greywater / rainwater harvesting for uses beyond irrigation, (e.g., toilet flushing and shower)
CHALLENGE DESCRIPTION
Waste segregation is an integral part of proper waste management that requires cooperation from multiple stakeholders along the value chain. Waste from building occupants and users such as guests in serviced apartments, shoppers and tenants in shopping malls, and tenants in office buildings present an untapped potential for reuse and circularity.
Venturing beyond the existing take-make-waste economic model, a circular economy (also referred to as “circularity”) is a concept aimed at overall limiting waste and promoting the continual use of resources. It employs rethink, reduce, re-use, repair, refurbish, recover, and recycle to create a closed-looped economic system. There could similarly be opportunities for circularity for construction waste.
CapitaLand seeks innovations to reduce pressure on environment, improve security of raw materials supply, and deliver long term economic value. Currently, the challenges faced include forging the right partnerships to create an ecosystem for segregation, circularity, and solutions that can cost effectively minimize or repurpose one's waste into high-value products.
PAIN POINTS
C.01 Limited options to recycle or reuse or repurpose waste into higher value products
C.02 Limited space to implement recycling equipment due to large footprint.
C.03 Lack of traceability and verification processes on origin of waste
C.04 Lack of incentives for stakeholders to identify technologies and solutions that establish partnerships with other companies and create the close-looped circular system
C.05 Hard to implement effective measures to influence behaviour and habits of users (e.g., waste segregation or recycling in serviced apartments, tenants in shopping mall)
C.06 Lack of means to clearly measure and demonstrate the benefits of waste segregation (e.g., food and non-food waste, recyclables and non-recyclables)
C.07 Difficult to enforce waste segregation even if it is a mandatory requirement
C.08 Labour intensive process during backend waste sorting if segregation is not performed properly at source
C.09 Lack of incentive and motivation for customers to cooperate and play their part on waste segregation
C.10 Existing solutions are either low impact (i.e., recycling bins) or too expensive to implement (i.e., AI/robotic waste segregation)
SOLUTION REQUIREMENTS
We seek solutions to improve the efficacy of recyclable waste (e.g., food waste, plastic waste) segregation at source for the portfolio of CapitaLand's properties that meet the following requirements:
- Call to action - solutions that include educating and engaging stakeholders in waste segregation
- Measurable and trackable - clear calculation methods and auditability of data
- Cost efficient - strong financial benefits relative to its cost
- Carbon reduction - measurable reduction in carbon emissions
- Enhanced ecosystem for circularity - Partnerships, programs, platforms and/or solutions to close the loop
- Ready to pilot - at least Technological Readiness Level 8 with proof of implementation
OPPORTUNITY AREAS
Opportunity areas include but are not limited to:
- Cost effective solutions to detect waste that are not recyclable and/ or contaminated at source
- Cost effective solutions to detect and separate waste that are not recyclable and/ or contaminated post collection
- Incentive and engagement models that could positively influence user behaviours
- Platform for circularity
- Waste tracing, monitoring and management
- On-site solutions to generate higher valued product from waste
- New uses for construction and other waste generated in the buildings
CHALLENGE DESCRIPTION
The lifecycle carbon of a building is typically 30% embodied vs. 70% operational. In areas with shorter building lifespans, this can shift to 40% vs 60%. To reduce the overall carbon footprint during construction or asset enhancement, CapitaLand would like to explore technologies which would result in reduction of embodied carbon. As a developer and asset owner there are opportunities to incorporate new construction tools, low embodied carbon materials in construction of new assets and during the enhancement of existing assets.
PAIN POINTS
D.01 Difficult to test and verify low embodied carbon materials
D.02 Difficulty in overcoming regulatory hurdles for construction-based low embodied carbon materials
D.03 Lack of clear economic incentives to adopt low embodied carbon materials
SOLUTION REQUIREMENTS
We seek solutions for new construction technologies and methodologies, and low embodied carbon materials in construction of new assets and enhancement of existing assets:
- Digital Design to Advance Sustainability Performance - New digital design tools incorporate criteria such as comfort (wind, daylight, acoustics), quality (views, social safety), and sustainability (embodied carbon, biodiversity improvements). These tools enable design iterations that achieve the project's sustainability goals. Advanced software optimises all design stages to enhance overall sustainability performance in CapitaLand's projects
- Plan for Whole-Life Carbon - Real estate industry must shift toward a whole-life carbon perspective to drive long-term business success in an increasingly sustainability-focused market. Potential innovative solutions and best practices for integrating whole-life carbon considerations into real estate projects to mitigate climate-related risks, and reduce projects' whole-life carbon impact to meet regulatory requirements, investor expectations, and tenant preferences
- Innovative Construction Methodologies - Construction materials and resources account for the majority of a project's carbon footprint. Ways construction methodologies and processes can be innovated to significantly diminish water, waste, and energy usage across CapitaLand's constructions and developments
- Ready to pilot - at least Technological Readiness Level 8 with proof of implementation
OPPORTUNITY AREAS
Opportunity areas include but are not limited to:
- New technology to advance sustainability performance
- Low embodied carbon materials for construction or asset enhancement initiatives/refits
- Innovative construction methodologies
ENABLE
CHALLENGE DESCRIPTION
Occupational Health & Safety
Occupational Health & Safety (OHS) is critical because your first mistake could be your last and all it takes is just 5 seconds. Hence, stringent processes are implemented to assure OHS. Permit processes are established to provide additional protection for hazardous work. Training is provided to uplift OHS knowledge and skills. Inspections are done to “find the problem before it finds us”. OHS dashboards provide leaders with important indicators to drive performance. In addition, there is the human element where OHS often needs to be enforced to ensure that OHS is done, is done right, and is done always. How can technology enhance OHS, or help to simplify and improve OHS performance including OHS in operational buildings or construction projects?
Wellness
Wellness of users is affected by outdoor air quality (e.g., haze, air pollution), building management practices (e.g., selection of building materials, air treatment in air-conditioned space) and occupant behaviour (e.g., preference in keeping doors/windows open). In the post-pandemic world, wellness is top of mind for management and tenants.
Many solutions focus only on the IAQ component of wellness through monitoring and improving IAQ but are mainly effective in small, enclosed areas or neglect further wellness features. CapitaLand owns and manages different types of assets with characteristics such as large indoor space, multiple building entrances and high footfall, making it challenging to monitor and control IAQ. Green building design with extensive naturally ventilated common areas and multiple entrances to air-conditioned tenanted spaces may also increase possibility of polluted outdoor air infiltration.
While CapitaLand has deployed measures like IAQ sensors, high grade air filters, purging system, ultraviolet germicidal irradiation air handling units to monitor and improve IAQ at our properties, CapitaLand continues to look for innovations to enhance the wellness of our building occupants and users.
PAIN POINTS
E.01 Limited space for on-site installation in existing buildings
E.02 Limited cost effective and proven technologies
E.03 Hard to quantify the benefits
E.04 Numerous OHS processes can be burdensome as they may be labour-intensive, and difficult to track due to manual and paper-driven processes
E.05 Much OHS data can be collected, but can that data be used effectively to realistically predict OHS trend?
E.06 Restricted implementation of OHS technologies in remote sites without internet connection
E.07 Not all solutions that benefit IAQ are energy efficient or have low carbon footprint
E.08 Small coverage area and/or poor accuracy of IAQ sensors/solutions
E.09 Hard to control human behaviour (e.g., PM2.5 is higher when the window is always opened)
E.10 Difficulty to reduce outdoor air infiltration through building entrances without compromising the building design
SOLUTION REQUIREMENTS
We seek solutions to improve the monitoring, visualisation and/or treatment of IAQ for the portfolio of CapitaLand's properties that meet the following requirements:
- Occupant experience - improve occupant comfort, wellness, and experience in the building
- Ease of integration with existing buildings - no major retrofit works required and able to work in spaces where there is frequent infiltration of outdoor air
- Small installation footprint - suitable for installation within limited space available in our existing properties
- Energy efficient/low carbon - low carbon footprint and consumes a reasonable amount of energy
- Measurable and trackable - clear computation of benefits and auditable data
- Cost efficient - strong financial benefits relative to its cost
- Ready to pilot - at least Technological Readiness Level 8 with proof of implementation
OPPORTUNITY AREAS
Opportunity areas include but are not limited to:
- Augmented reality / Virtual reality (AR/VR) for safety training, including smart glasses
- Video analytics (VA) for safety enforcement
- Artificial Intelligence (AI) for predictive safety
- IOT sensors for deployment e.g., work-at-height activities such as high-rise maintenance and cleaning
- Cloud solutions for accessibility
- Robotics, Drones
- IOT solutions that are effective and accurate over wide coverage area for monitoring and visualising IAQ and infiltration of outdoor air
- Air Handling Units enhancements
- IAQ treatment
CHALLENGE DESCRIPTION
CLI will transit to a low-carbon business aligned with climate science, with targets validated by SBTi. CLI is focusing on decarbonising its Scope 3 GHG emission, which attributed close to 70% of CLI’s total carbon footprint. Purchased goods and services which are part of its supply chain emissions, made up about ~9% of CLI's total Scope 3 emissions in 2023. We seek effective initiatives to help better baseline and reduce these indirect emissions, while maintaining operational efficiency and meeting customer expectations.
PAIN POINTS
G.01 Derivation of suppliers’ product/service carbon footprint. This should then translate to comparable and usable data for tracking and disclosure. With a wide spectrum of supply chain companies, this requires understanding of its specific industry. There are multiple platforms claiming to help track carbon emissions of suppliers, but are unable to attribute the relevant portion to the clients for their Scope 3 emissions tracking. We prioritise common services such as cleaning, security, and mechanical & engineering services in our operational buildings.
G.02 Complex data collection and measurement processes – Procurement data is large and diverse, and it is time-consuming to match transaction lines to the appropriate activity type and emissions factors in order to compute Scope 3 emissions from supply chain
SOLUTION REQUIREMENTS
We seek effective initiatives to baseline and help set practical targets to reduce these indirect control emissions, while maintaining operational efficiency and meeting customer expectations:
- Occupant experience - occupants’ comfort and experience in the building are not compromised
- Cost efficient - strong financial benefits relative to its cost
- Measurable and trackable - clear calculation methods of energy consumption and auditable data and meeting international standards
- Relative ease of implementation - implemented with minimal disruption to business operations
- Ready to pilot - at least Technological Readiness Level 8 with proof of implementation
OPPORTUNITY AREAS
Opportunity areas include but are not limited to:
- Cloud solutions for accessibility
Judging Criteria
The projects will be assessed following the criteria below:
1. Impact & Business Value for CapitaLand
2. Innovation & Creativity of solution to meet the problem statements
3. Potential to Scale and deploy across the different geographies and asset types of CapitaLand’s properties