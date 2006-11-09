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News

Establishment of Indirect Wholly-owned subsidiaries incorporated in Hong Kong

09 Nov 2006 Back

The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.


Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 52,122 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 54,455 bytes)
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