CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

Completion of the divestment of Temasek Tower

16 Apr 2007 Back

The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.


Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 49,912 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 49,912 bytes)
Back to top