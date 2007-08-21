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Global

English

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News

Dissolution of indirect subsidiary, Beverly Equities Pte Ltd

21 Aug 2007 Back

The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.


Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 51,697 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 53,992 bytes)
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