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News

Compulsory Acquisition of Shares in Raffles Holdings Limited

22 Jan 2007 Back

The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.


Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 61,895 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 64,124 bytes)
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