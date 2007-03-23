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English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
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Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

Notice of Books Closure and Dividend Payment Date

23 Mar 2007 Back

The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.


Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 54,500 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 54,500 bytes)
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