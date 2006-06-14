With both warehouse and office facilities onsite, 21 Jalan Buroh enables businesses to co-locate their offices with their warehouse operations. The property is highly visible along Jalan Buroh and is well connected via the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE). It also boasts excellent linkage to Jurong Port and Tuas Mega Port.
Additional Information
Floor Loading
- Main warehouse
- 1st, 3rd, & 5th storeys: 30 kN/sqm
- Secondary warehouse
- 1st & 5th storeys: 35 kN/sqm
- Ancillary office
- 1st to 7th storeys: 3.5 kN/sqm
Ceiling Height
- Floor-to-floor
- Main warehouse
- 1st, 3rd, & 5th storeys: 7.5 m
- Secondary warehouse
- 1st storey: 14.2 m
- 5th storey: 12.0 m
- Ancillary office
- 1st to 7th storeys: 3.75 m
Lifts
- Passenger lifts: 2 x 900 kg (13 persons)
- Cargo lift: 1 x 3,000 kg
- Dimensions: 2.4 m (W) x 2.3 m (L) x 2.6 m (H)
- Lift car door size: 2.2 m (W) x 2.5 m (H)
Loading Bays
- Main warehouse
- 10 loading/unloading bays with dock levellers
- Secondary warehouse
- 1 loading/unloading bay with dock leveller