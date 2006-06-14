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Global

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About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

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About the Property
Business Parks, Industrial & Logistics

With both warehouse and office facilities onsite, 21 Jalan Buroh enables businesses to co-locate their offices with their warehouse operations. The property is highly visible along Jalan Buroh and is well connected via the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE). It also boasts excellent linkage to Jurong Port and Tuas Mega Port.


Additional Information

Floor Loading

  • Main warehouse
    • 1st, 3rd, & 5th storeys: 30 kN/sqm
  • Secondary warehouse
    • 1st & 5th storeys: 35 kN/sqm
  • Ancillary office
    • 1st to 7th storeys: 3.5 kN/sqm

Ceiling Height

  • Floor-to-floor
    • Main warehouse
      • 1st, 3rd, & 5th storeys: 7.5 m
    • Secondary warehouse
      • 1st storey: 14.2 m
      • 5th storey: 12.0 m
    • Ancillary office
      • 1st to 7th storeys: 3.75 m

Lifts

  • Passenger lifts: 2 x 900 kg (13 persons)
  • Cargo lift: 1 x 3,000 kg
    • Dimensions: 2.4 m (W) x 2.3 m (L) x 2.6 m (H)
    • Lift car door size: 2.2 m (W) x 2.5 m (H)

Loading Bays

  • Main warehouse
    • 10 loading/unloading bays with dock levellers
  • Secondary warehouse
    • 1 loading/unloading bay with dock leveller
Address
21 Jalan Buroh , Singapore 619478
Property Status
Completed and Operational

Key Facts
Ownership / Platform
CapitaLand Ascendas REIT
Gross Floor Area (sq ft)
2
Gross Floor Area (sqm)
39978
Net Lettable Area (sqm)
39981
Acquisition Date
14 Jun 2006
Property Showcases
Sustainability
Factsheet
Click the map to enable interaction
Map of 21 Jalan Buroh
Contact Us
Leasing Enquiries
+65 6508 8686
sg.marketing@capitaland.com
Carpark Enquiries
+65 6592 5695
Property Management Enquiries
1800 5333 131
General Enquiries
+65 6713 2888