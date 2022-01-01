Prominently located at the junction of Robinson Road and Maxwell Road within the vibrant Tanjong Pagar district, CapitaSky (formerly known as 79 Robinson Road) is a rare, highly accessible office building that offers to forward looking businesses.

The building enjoys direct access via an underground pedestrian link to the Mass Rapid Transit, provides a covered car drop-off and in-building parking, as well as end of trip facilities for cyclists with secured bicycle parking lots for unparalleled accessibility.

Designed with a mid-level sky terrace, roof garden, lushly landscaped grounds, cafe and F&B outlets, these spaces provide respite during the work day. Highly efficient floor plates, curated co-working space, hospitality-styled lobby lounge areas provide choice and flexibility for a new way of working.