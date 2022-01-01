CapitaSky
Prominently located at the junction of Robinson Road and Maxwell Road within the vibrant Tanjong Pagar district, CapitaSky (formerly known as 79 Robinson Road) is a rare, highly accessible office building that offers to forward looking businesses.
The building enjoys direct access via an underground pedestrian link to the Mass Rapid Transit, provides a covered car drop-off and in-building parking, as well as end of trip facilities for cyclists with secured bicycle parking lots for unparalleled accessibility.
Designed with a mid-level sky terrace, roof garden, lushly landscaped grounds, cafe and F&B outlets, these spaces provide respite during the work day. Highly efficient floor plates, curated co-working space, hospitality-styled lobby lounge areas provide choice and flexibility for a new way of working.
Key facts
|About the Property
|Address
|79 Robinson Road, Singapore, Singapore, 068897
|Property Type
|Commercial
|Awards
|BCA Green Mark Platinum
|Nearest Train Station
|Tanjong Pagar
|Ownership/platform
|CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust
Joanne Teo
- Phone
- +65 6713 3959
- joanne.teo@capitaland.com