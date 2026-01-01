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Perspectives

CapitaLand Investment's research papers, thought leadership pieces and news articles offer perspectives on real assets investment trends, markets, and sustainability.

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Perspectives

Research Papers

CapitaLand Investment’s (CLI) proprietary research leverages our local expertise across the world, to provide insights on real asset investment trends and strategies, private equity developments, macroeconomy and markets. Read our research papers to keep abreast of the developments in real assets, particularly in Asia Pacific.

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Insights

Dive into conversations developed with CLI leaders across our businesses. Our in-house thought leadership pieces offer deeper perspectives by shedding light on emerging opportunities, strategic priorities, and the ideas shaping the future of real assets investment and management.

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News Articles

Explore external media coverage and interviews with our business leaders as they share perspectives on industry dynamics, corporate developments, and the opportunities shaping the real assets sector globally and in Asia Pacific.

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