CapitaLand Development achieves 99% sales for Lumi Hanoi

14 Oct 2024
0 min
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
Hanoi, 14 October 2024 – CapitaLand Development (CLD) launched the third and final phase of Lumi Hanoi, with 678 of the 697 units sold by the end of the launch day on 5 October 2024. This come after the success of Lumi Hanoi’s Phase 1 and 2 launches where over 3,100 units were sold. To date, Lumi Hanoi has achieved 99% sales for the entire development (3,921 out of 3,950 units). The 2-bedroom and 3-bedroom units, which are the most popular, are sold out.
Lumi Hanoi boasts top-tier facilities, thoughtful design, functional layouts and ample parking. This development is part of CLD’s plan to add 11,000 residential units in the next five years, targeting a total of 27,000 residential units in Vietnam by 2028. With the inclusion of Lumi Hanoi, CLD’s portfolio in Vietnam now comprises over 18,000 quality homes across 18 developments.
Mr Ronald Tay, CEO of CLD (Vietnam)
Mr. Ronald Tay, CEO of CLD (Vietnam), said: "The success of Lumi Hanoi this year, which also marks CapitaLand’s 30th anniversary in Vietnam, reflects homeowners’ trust in our commitment to deliver quality and sustainable homes. CLD develops our residential homes in Vietnam with the understanding of homeowners’ desires to pursue enhanced lifestyles that blend luxury, convenience and wellness. CLD is heartened by the strong response thus far and will endeavour to uphold the confidence in us, as we continue to pursue long-term investment opportunities in both residential and commercial sectors.”
Developed by CLD in a joint venture with Mitsubishi Estate and Far East Organization, Lumi Hanoi is located in a well-planned infrastructure area in the West of Hanoi, near a variety of attractive amenities including parks, schools, shopping malls, medical centres and the new administrative centre. It is accessible by Thang Long Highway and is a convenient 20-minute drive from Hanoi’s central business district and a 40-minute drive from Noi Bai International Airport. In the future, connectivity will be further improved when the Metro Lines 5,6 and 7 begin operations.
Building on the positive momentum, CLD is set to break ground on The Senique Hanoi, a high-end residential project in the East of Hanoi, in mid-October 2024. Meanwhile, CLD continues to make significant strides in Binh Duong New City with Orchard Hill, Sycamore’s first high-rise development. The project will feature 774 units, ranging from one-bedroom units starting from 56 sq m to three-bedroom units up to 112 sq m, along with duplex and penthouse options. Orchard Hill is scheduled for launch in 4Q 2024, with completion targeted for 4Q 2026.