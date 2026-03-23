I’m interested to invest

CapitaLand Singapore Limited
168 Robinson Road
#30-01 Capital Tower
Singapore 068912
Tel: +65 6713 2888
Fax: +65 6713 2999
CapitaLand Retail & Workspace
168 Robinson Road
#30-01 Capital Tower
Singapore 068912
Tel +65 6713 2888
Fax +65 6713 2999
CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Management Limited
168 Robinson Road
#30-01 Capital Tower
Singapore 068912
Tel: +65 6713 2888
Fax: +65 6713 2999
www.cict.com.sg
CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Management Limited
168 Robinson Road
#30-01 Capital Tower
Singapore 068912
Tel: +65 6713 2888
Fax: +65 6713 2999
www.capitaland-ascendasreit.com
CapitaLand China Trust Management Limited
168 Robinson Road
#30-01 Capital Tower
Singapore 068912
Tel: +65 6713 2888
Fax: +65 6713 2999
www.crct.com.sg
CapitaLand India Trust Management Pte. Ltd.
168 Robinson Road
#30-01 Capital Tower
Singapore 068912
Tel: +65 6713 2888
Fax: +65 6713 2121
www.clint.com.sg
The Ascott Limited
168 Robinson Road
#30-01 Capital Tower
Singapore 068912
Tel: +65 6713 2888
Fax: +65 6713 2121
www.the-ascott.com
CapitaLand Ascott Trust Management Limited
168 Robinson Road
#30-01 Capital Tower
Singapore 068912
Tel: +65 6713 2888
Fax: +65 6713 2121
www.capitalandascotttrust.com